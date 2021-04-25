Comments Off on Overnight Asphalting Work Begins On SH14 After ANZAC Weekend

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Whangārei residents are advised to expect two weeks of traffic management starting from Tuesday April 27 on SH14 at Maunu Road, while asphalting work is carried out to improve the road surface.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says contractors will be on site between Te Mai Road and Highfield Way overnight from 7:00pm to 5:00am, in order to minimise disruption. However, no work will be undertaken between 5.00am on Saturday mornings and 7:00pm on Sunday nights.

Each night a separate, full-width section of the site (within the graphic below) will be completed, starting from the Hospital Road intersection and moving westward towards the top of Maunu Hill.

Manual stop/go traffic controls will be in place while the work is undertaken. There will also be traffic management at the entrance to the highway from any side roads within the work zone of each section being worked on.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will apply within these work areas, and delays are expected.

“Heavy machinery will be operating and will generate noise at times. The crew will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible,” says Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori- Hoult.

Waka Kotahi urges people to pe patient, adhere to the speed limits and take care through the site.

Road users can expect temporary ramping to be in place to ease the transition between the newly laid, slightly higher surface and the original surface. Once fully completed, the new surface will mean safer journeys for all road users.

Footpaths surrounding this work will remain in service. Cones and signage will be in place, and pedestrians will be escorted through the footpath adjacent to the site.

“Waka Kotahi is aware that this part of State Highway 14 becomes congested during peak periods and is currently investigating minor improvement options to help optimise the movement of people through this corridor,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

“There will be temporary road marking in place following these works while that investigation is carried out and before the final lane marking is applied.”

All works are weather dependent and may be postponed or cancelled at short notice.

If you have particular concerns or if you need more information regarding any postponement, please contact Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on 0800 44 44 49. Please do not approach our crews onsite.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url