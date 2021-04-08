on One New Border-related Case;19Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 4 Historical Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There is one new border-related positive COVID-19 case, in a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility.

The worker returned a positive swab after being tested on Tuesday.

The person returned high CT valueswhich can mean it is either early on in their infection, nearing the end, or the case is historical. An urgent repeat test is being carried out todayto give health officials a better understanding of this person’s infection.Whole Genome Sequencing will be carried out.

The case lives alone and travels to work with a colleague. The case’s colleague has beeninformed they are a close contact, is self-isolating at home and will be tested today.

Auckland public health officials have this morning carried out scoping interviews with the case to determine any locations of interest but at this stage we understand the case was not at work yesterday and did not visit anyone. If any locations of interest are identified, we will update the Ministry’s website and send out push notifications.

Grand Millennium Aucklandmanaged isolation facility

As previously reported, a cleaner at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.Whole Genome Sequencing resultsfor that caseindicated the person was infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, and was found to be a close match to a returneewho had beenin the facility.

As a result of this earlier case and today’s case, an out-of-cycle Infection Prevention and Control audit of the Grand Millennium facility will be carried out, similar to that previously done at both the Pullman and the Grand Mercure facilities.

COVID-19 case reporting

Further to the 1 new border-related COVID-19 case from the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility, there are19new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

There are also 4 cases which have beenclassifiedas historical. These cases were previously under investigation and have now been confirmed as historical, and therefore counted in today’s tally. Historical cases are deemed not infectious.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is7.

10 previously reported cases have now recovered.The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is95.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,199.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 383 cases.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 27 Mar England United Arab Emirates Around day 10 / contact of a case Auckland 1 Apr Egypt United Arab Emirates Around day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 3 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 5 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 6 Apr Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Historical cases

Arrival date From Via 7 Oct Bangladesh Qatar 22 Nov Switzerland United Arab Emirates 5 Dec Turkey Egypt/United Arab Emirates 19 Dec India United Arab Emirates

These cases were previously under investigation and have now been confirmed as historical, and therefore counted in today’s tally. Historical cases are deemed not infectious.

Testing update

OnWednesday,6,646tests were processed.

In the past 7 days,24,694tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of3,528tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is1,927,613.

Up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website:

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer now has2,776,116registered users.

Total poster scans have reached242,421,822and users have created9,058,898manual diary entries.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there have been828,029poster scans.

The newest version of the NZ COVID Tracer app is now available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Version 4.1.0 includes a number of new features that make the app faster, easier to use and more useful. Information about the new features was provided in yesterday’s media release.

