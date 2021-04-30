on No New Community Cases; No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the community today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today remains at 23.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 2,257.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 441 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,018,845.

On Thursday, 5,303 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,734 tests processed.

Brisbane Airport green zone breach

We are in contact with Queensland Health officials today following this reported breach and will be able to provide updated information as soon as we can.

A reminder for people who may need a COVID-19 test – please visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for all testing locations in Auckland.

For all testing locations nationwide visit theHealthpointwebsite.

World Immunisation Week

As we come to the end of World Immunisation week, we want to reiterate our thanks to the more than 15,000 trained vaccinators in New Zealand.

There’s also a growing number of registered vaccinators stepping up to become part of our COVID-19 vaccination surge workforce, which now totals more than 2,600 people.

We’ve now passed the quarter million mark for the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered.

Of those doses, almost 69,000 people have been fully vaccinated.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,803,315 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 258,881,457 and users have created 9,687,706 manual diary entries.

There have been 746,809 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

