No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There are two new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is two. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 101.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,235.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 45 historical cases, out of a total of 419 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,959,282.

On Wednesday, 5,455 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,524 tests processed.

The pop-up testing centre at the Mt Roskill War Memorial, 15 May Road, Auckland, will be operating all this week.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 8 April India United Arab Emirates Day 5 / contact of a case Auckland 10 April Ethiopia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine testing Auckland

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,782,191 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 247,946,844 and users have created 9,273,907 manual diary entries. There have been 808,381 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go

and

turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

