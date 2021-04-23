Comments Off on New Leader For A Growing Hamilton

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has a new General Manager Growth as the city continues its sustained population and economic growth.

Blair Bowcott will take up the position at the end of May, replacing Jen Baird who has a new role as Chief Executive of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Council’s Chief Executive Richard Briggs said Mr Bowcott has been an integral part of Council for the past 22 years and the senior leadership team since 2007, championing Hamilton’s interests at a local, regional, and national level.

“Blair has been a driving force behind some of Hamilton’s significant growth programmes including securing funding for Peacocke through the Housing Infrastructure Fund and shovel-ready projects pitch during COVID-19 lockdown last year. He has built strong relationships with Government on behalf of the city.

“He has a wide of range of experience at an executive level and his appointment will cement Hamilton’s strategic importance as a high-growth city in New Zealand.”

Mr Bowcott said Hamilton has a unique offering and is in a fantastic position to set itself up for the future.

“I am totally committed to working together with our partners, neighbouring councils and central Government to deliver some world-class outcomes for Hamiltonians.

“We’re already in a strong position through the Future Proof growth partnership, which includes work on the Hamilton to Auckland Corridor Plan and Hamilton-Waikato Metro Spatial Plan, to move towards a boundaryless way of thinking.

“I’m looking forward to working with our committed and visionary team at Council to build on all the fantastic work we’ve already done to support quality, sustainable growth in a way which retains the special characteristics of Hamilton and the wider area.”

A former Hamilton Boys’ High student, Mr Bowcott joined Council following a seven-year stint at Fletcher Aluminium and prior to that was qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Ernst & Young.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url