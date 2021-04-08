Live Nation & Secret Sounds Presents LONDON GRAMMAR New Zealand Tour Announcement 2022

Press Release – Live Nation

Album Pre-Order Presale: Tuesday 13 April, 9am – Wednesday 14 April, 8am NZT

Live Nation, Secret Sounds & Spotify Presale: Wednesday 14 April, 9am – Friday 16 April 8am NZT

GP On Sale: Friday 16 April, 9am NZT

“A welcome return: light and sonically sweet, there’s a sense of ease to both the chiming synths on the track and frontwoman Hannah Reid’s vocals…pure pop energy” – GQ

“London Grammar have examined the demons of the past and identified a clearer path forward – one that lies in Hannah taking her place as the true leader of London Grammar, giving her the space to push back against the sexism she’s faced near-daily in her career. This shift in dynamic may see her giving the fans what they deserve, but more importantly, she’s giving herself what she deserves too” – NME

With their highly anticipated third album ‘Californian Soil’ due to be released on April 16, Live Nation and Secret Sounds are excited to announce Brit Award nominees and Ivor Novello winners London Grammar will return to New Zealand in March 2022 to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Four singles from Californian Soil have been released to date, ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’, title track ‘Californian Soil’ and the most recent‘ How Does It Feel’ to give fans a taste of what to expect on the new album.

For first access to tickets, head over to shop-london-grammar.com and pre-order ‘Californian Soil’ by 11pm NZT, Monday 12 April to get your exclusive presale code.

Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dot Major released their double platinum-selling debut album If You Wait in 2013, followed by their gold-selling album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing in 2017. They’ve garnered numerous BRIT nominations and have been awarded a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting and composing. The band has worked with an array of contemporary talent and brands, including Paul Epworth, Dior and Disclosure, and in 2019 Hannah Reid featured on Flume’s hit Let You Know. Most recently, their track Hey Now (Arty Remix) was featured on the hit show Normal People.

London Grammar last performed in New Zealand in September 2017, with the NZ Herald reviewer saying; “Reid’s staggeringly powerful vocals silenced the entirety of Spark Arena, the crowd holding on to every last note; I was initially unsure whether the band would be able to fill the venue – but their music is without a doubt suited to the size and grandeur of an arena”.

Get ready to welcome this highly revered international act, as London Grammar continue their love affair with their New Zealand fans in 2022.

LONDON GRAMMAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 5 (2022) – SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND

