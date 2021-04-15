Kāpiti Chamber Survey Reveals Business Support For Kāpiti Airport

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti, 15 April 2021 – More than 70% of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce members want to keep Kāpiti Airport open, according to recent survey results.

The Chamber survey was conducted in February/March 2021, polling members about the Airport and its role in the community and economy. The future of Kāpiti Airport is currently uncertain while the airport property owners consider their options.

72% of respondents use the Airport for a mix of business or personal travel, and 37% of businesses say they are enhanced by having access to the Airport. Monique Leith, Chamber Co-Chair, says those surveyed highlighted its role as an asset to the region and future potential if used wisely.

“Some respondents particularly valued the vital links to Auckland, time saved travelling versus travelling to Wellington, the importance for medical and civil emergency services, local tourism, pilot training or convenient options for visiting family in Nelson and Auckland,” says Monique Leith.

The survey also found that over 57% of respondents supported a future mixed-use model of the airport land (surrounding the airstrip) with potential residential or commercial development. An additional 16.39% supported commercial use only and 4.92% residential use only.

“Our members have long supported the retention of Kāpiti Airport. Just two years ago, we worked hard to bring Air Chathams to our community. It benefits local businesses with respondents stating it created access to flights for meetings, air freight opportunities, more visitors and extra job opportunities, creating a more skilled workforce for the region,” says Monique Leith.

The Chamber survey results are available on request.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

