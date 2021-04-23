on JR Contractors Launches New Website To Showcase Their Full Range Of Exterior Cleaning Services In Auckland

Press Release – JR Contractors

In search for a trusted team providing a wide range of house washing services and roof maintenance for homes? Visit the newly launched website of JR Contractors: www.jrcontractors.co.nz.

For expert house washing and roof maintenance services, Auckland locals can trust JR Contractors. Josh Murrell, a former roofing contractor with over 12 years of experience, and Riaan Badenhorst, with years of experience in water main and water reticulation, established the business together. The locally owned and operated exterior cleaning company offers a wide range of expert water blasting services and professional roofing restorations.

The website focuses on three main areas: house washing; surface cleaning; and roof maintenance.

House Washing

Protecting homes and keeping it in top condition, that’s a priority for JR Contractors. Through professional exterior house washing, corrosion and staining of the home’s exterior surface can be prevented. The skilled exterior cleaners can help homeowners in saving money and costly repairs in the future.

Surface Cleaning

JR Contractors keeps surfaces safe to walk on. Driveway, pathway, patio, footpath, cobbles, courts and all outdoor spaces can be cleaned by experienced technicians through water blasting services. The team can tackle from concrete pressure washing to deck and fence cleaning and utilize an environment-friendly cleaning solution.

Roof Maintenance

Let JR Contractors take care of your roof. The roofing maintenance experts are ready for all kinds of roofing projects. From roofing repairs, leaky roof to roof and gutter cleaning, homeowners can keep their feet on the ground while the master roofers take care of the job. The team also handles moss, mould and lichen removal treatment without causing any harm to pets and the environment.

JR Contractors services homes across Auckland.

For more information on JR Contractors and their exterior cleaning services, check out: www.jrcontractors.co.nz.

