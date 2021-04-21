IBRANCE® (palbociclib) Patient Support Website Launched

Press Release – Pfizer

Pfizer New Zealand has developed a patient support website localised for Kiwi women with advanced breast cancer, which will be launched on 20th April 2021 www.IBRANCE.co.nz.

This new website has been designed to provide support for women with hormone-receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2–) advanced breast cancer1,2, and their carers.

Pfizer New Zealand spokesperson Elise Kelly, the Business Unit Lead for Oncology said: “We listened carefully to what patients living with advanced breast cancer and their carers told us about the support they wanted. The resulting IBRANCE NZ website will in the near future include inspiring interviews with women who want to share their experiences and help others live well. We estimate at least 1,100 New Zealand patients will benefit from IBRANCE each year.3”

More than 600 New Zealand women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer every year4 and the majority of these patients will have HR+/HER2- disease.4,5 That makes access to targeted treatments like IBRANCE, which enable New Zealand patients to live well and for longer without their disease progressing, absolutely crucial for people with advanced cancer.6,7,8

IBRANCE represents an important advancement in the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and has been funded since 1st April 2020. IBRANCE works by inhibiting cyclin- dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6), thereby delaying cancer cell division and growth.2,9

It is important that all patients speak with their healthcare professional to understand what treatment options are right for them.

About IBRANCE

IBRANCE is an oral therapy approved for use in women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in combination with an aromatase inhibitor, or with fulvestrant after

prior endocrine therapy.2

When used in combination with endocrine (hormone) therapy, IBRANCE significantly prolongs the duration of tumour control compared to hormone therapy alone.2,5,6 The addition of a CDK 4/6 inhibitor, such as IBRANCE, to endocrine therapy is now considered a standard treatment approach for postmenopausal women with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and is supported by major international guidelines.10,11,12

In the Phase 3 PALOMA-2 trial of 666 postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in the first-line treatment setting, the combination of IBRANCE plus letrozole resulted in a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) (HR=0.563 [95% CI: 0.46–0.69], P<0.0001), with a median PFS of 27.6 months compared to 14.5 months for those treated with letrozole plus placebo.2,13

The Phase 3 PALOMA-3 trial of 521 women with HR+/HER2- metastatic breastcancer, regardless ofmenopausal status, whose disease had progressed on or after prior endocrine therapy,found that the combination of IBRANCE plus fulvestrant substantially improved PFS

compared to fulvestrant plus placebo (HR=0.497 [95% CI: 0.398–0.620], P<0.0001), with a median PFS of 11.2 months (95% CI: 9.5–12.9) in the IBRANCE plus fulvestrant arm compared

to 4.6 months (95% CI: 3.5–5.6) in women who received placebo plus fulvestrant.2,6

DIRECT TO CONSUMER MANDATORY

IBRANCE® (palbociclib 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg) Capsules

IBRANCE (palbociclib) is a funded prescription medicine used to treat HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer taken in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant. IBRANCE has risks and benefits. Do not take IBRANCE if you are allergic to palbociclib or any of the other ingredients in IBRANCE capsules.

Caution is needed if you are premenopausal or perimenopausal, have or have had abnormal blood test results, respiratory infections or problems with your lungs, problems with your liver or kidneys, are lactose intolerant, are pregnant or planning to become pregnant or are breastfeeding. Tell your doctor if you are taking any other medicines. Common side effects include infection, abnormal blood test results, tiredness, feeling sick or vomiting, diarrhoea, sore mouth, lips or tongue, hair loss, loss of appetite, nose bleed, skin rash, change in sense of taste, blurred vision, increased tearing or dry eyes, shortness of breath, bleeding or bruising more easily than usual. If symptoms continue or you have side effects, see your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional. Ask your doctor if IBRANCE is right for you. Use strictly as directed. Contains 75 mg, 100 mg or 125 mg of palbociclib. IBRANCE is funded. A pharmacy charge and normal doctor’s fees apply for all prescriptions. Further information on IBRANCE is available from Medsafe www.medsafe.govt.nz or Pfizer New Zealand Limited, Auckland, www.pfizer.co.nz Ph. 0800 736 363.V10120

Date prepared April 2021. PP-IBR-NZL-0130. TAPS NA12860.

