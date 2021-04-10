on Hop To Hobart With Air New Zealand Direct Flights On Sale Now

Ever wanted to get up close to the iconic Tasmanian Devil? Now’s your chance – Air New Zealand flights to Hobart are on sale, with the first flight set to take off at 9:00am NZT on 22 April.

Services will operate using the airline’s A320 fleet on Thursdays and Sundays to make the most of domestic connectivity and provide the best long weekend options for travellers.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer says it’s terrific to be heading back to Hobart, adding a tenth Australian destination to the airline’s network.

“It’s really exciting to be launching a new route alongside reopening our other Australian ports after a year of being predominantly a domestic airline.

“Hobart offers a range of experiences that differ from the rest of Australia and there is much more to see beyond the city. It has a dynamic art and culture scene, and its stunning walks and landscapes are world-renowned.”

This non-stop service opens a direct link between 540,000 potential Tasmanian tourists and our biggest city, with regional Kiwi hot spots a short flight away, giving our Tasmanian friends the chance to hit the slopes in Queenstown or check out the natural hot springs in Taupō.”

The New Zealand – Hobart schedule will be as follows:

Flight Number Depart Arrive Day of week NZ197 Auckland 9.00am Hobart 11.00am Thu + Sun NZ198 Hobart 12.30pm Auckland 6.00pm Thu + Sun

Tickets are on sale now on the Air New Zealand website.

