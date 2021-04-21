Hamilton Quality Of Life Rates Highly

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Results of the 2020 Quality of Life survey have been released, showing 85% of Hamiltonians rate their overall quality of life positively, up from 75% in 2018.

The survey, undertaken every two years, collects data on a range of issues relevant to residents’ wellbeing in urban New Zealand. Issues include perceptions of local neighbourhoods, housing, safety, employment, public transport, crime and climate change.

Survey results showed 41% of Hamiltonians have confidence that Council is making decisions in the best interest of the city, up from 26% in 2018. In addition, 39% of respondents said they have an influence over the decisions Council makes, up from 30% in 2018.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said overall the results show some pleasing improvements for the Council but noted the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt.

“I empathise strongly with the 22% of respondents who felt their quality of life has decreased over the last 12 months and the 46% who said COVID-19 had an impact on their work and financial situation.”

“The last 12 months have been challenging for many people in our city and that will continue for some time.”

The results also showed Hamiltonians were optimistic about their future. Of the respondents, 40% said they expect their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months.

The Quality of Life survey is a collaborative local government research project, which began in 2003 and has been undertaken every two years since 2004.

Eight city councils participated in this year’s survey; Hamilton, Auckland, Tauranga, Hutt, Porirua, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. The 2020 survey measured the perceptions of more than 7000 New Zealanders.

This year 500 Hamiltonians were surveyed between 23 September and 29 November. The results are weighted by age, gender, ethnicity to be representative of those aged 18 years and over and who live in Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council will use the survey to inform Council decisions on what will improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians.

The full Quality of Life 2020 Hamilton report can be found on the Hamilton City Council website.

