Hamilton Finds New Sound With Musical Talent Show

Press Release – New Found Sound

Raise Up Hamilton is excited to announce the return of New Found Sound for 2021! A youth music showcase event, New Found Sound will be running at The Meteor on May 14, 7pm with the support of De Stylez Music Studio and Youth Week.

Raise Up is the YMCA’s Youth Development Programme and is made up of a crew of youth from across Hamilton who meet once a week to create and run events for youth in their community. New Found Sound is one of these events and will be returning to The Meteor Theatre for second year running as part of Youth Week 2021. A musical talent show for youth aged 13-18; New Found Sound aims to provide a platform for young performers to experience all aspects of event management from event organisation to live performance.

“Last year we had a great show with 10 acts of amazingly talented youth performers,” says Raise Up crew member and this year’s New Found Sound MC Sydney Brydon. “The Hamilton Raise Up crew can’t wait to put on another fun filled night of amazing youth acts for all the awesome musically talented youth that live in the Waikato”.

The Raise Up programme runs in both Auckland and Hamilton with New Found Sound being an annual event run across all Raise Up crews as regional events. The winners from each individual event will gain a spot in the New Found Sound Finals hosted in Auckland.

“We are still on the lookout for youth that want a chance to showcase their musical talents,” adds crew member and event lead Al Parsons. Soloists, duos and bands/groups are still able to register their acts at Raiseup.co.nz. The winner from each category will go on to have access to free ‘Professional Edge’ live performance workshops followed by the opportunity to play at the finals event, which comes with a recording session as the main prize.”

As a community event, New Found Sound is not just for the musically inclined, all are welcome to come and rock out too those that are! “An event designed by youth for youth, the audience will also get a chance to vote for who they think should win, so friends and family are heavily encouraged to come and support performers.” says Parsons.

Registration for acts is free and entry is Koha on the door for audience to attend, all proceeds from New Found Sound will go back into funding future Raise Up events.

“We’re aware that Smoke Free Rock quest is holding auditions on Saturday the 15th May and that we have a few acts that would like to attend both our event and theirs” adds Raise Up Hamilton Coordinator Morgana Murdoch. “In the spirit of providing youth with as many opportunities as possible we have made the decision to move our event to Friday the 14th May to enable performers to do both events.”

