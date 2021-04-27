on Five WKN New Zealand Cup Winners Crowned At Born To Fight 9 In Auckland

Press Release – World Kickboxing Network

Pane Hart, Epe Kaihau, Macca Jean, Harry Young Kim and Robert Dean lift WKN NZ Cup titles

The ninth edition of “Born to Fight” took place at YMCA Auckland City in Auckland Central, New Zealand on Saturday, April 24. The event promoted by Vahid Unesi featured a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts with five WKN NZ Cup titles contested on the night.

Two WKN MMA championship belts went in favor of Pane Hart and Macca Jean, who defeated their respective opponents Vili Taukiuvea and Sally Kao Kao via third-round TKO and decision, respectively. Three WKN kickboxing title belts were awarded to Epe Kaihau, Harry Young Kim and Robert Dean, who took the decision against Dhcamad Armstrong, Eli Taito and Stefan Harrison, respectively.

“Born to Fight 9” followed the World Championship and historic World Cup events produced in November 2020 and 2019. The complete fight results can be found below.

Born to Fight 9 results

Main Card

Pane Hart def. Vili Taukiuvea by TKO (R3, WKN New Zealand Cup Title, MMA)

Epe Kaihau def. Dhcamad Armstrong by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Eli Taufuiaevalu def. William Namoa by decision (MMA)

Dominic Reed def. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn by decision (Muay Thai)

Ollie Schmid def. Jack Connor by decision (MMA)

Macca Jean def. Sally Kao Kao by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, MMA)

Harry Young Kim def. Eli Taito by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Robert Dean def. Stefan Harrison by decision (WKN New Zealand Cup Title, Kickboxing)

Kayse Jama def. Isaac Mallinson by TKO (R3, Muay Thai)

Rory O’Keeffe def. Arti Sukasem by TKO (R1, MMA)

Jesse Grindrod def. Ben Strickland by decision (Kickboxing)

Undercard

Watson Fifita def. Jonti Wright by TKO (Kickboxing)

Michael Olsen def. France Mirani by decision (Muay Thai)

Eca Choy def. Lavander Cheung by decision (Muay Thai)

Kyrn Tanuvasa def. Jay Mahadevan by submission (triangle submission, R1, MMA)

Steven Killeen def. Dr John Buttler by decision (Muay Thai)

Prempeh Frimpong def. Antony Vitaly by decision (Kickboxing)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url