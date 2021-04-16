Exterior Property Washing Services During Auckland’s Water Crisis – Elite Property Wash

Press Release – Exterior Cleaning Industry Association

There are few instances that require entire populations to work together to overcome it. A lack of necessary resources for human survival is one such case, and while that may sound hyperbolic, this is the exact case with Auckland’s water supply. Tāmaki Makaurau is amidst one of the worst droughts the region has ever seen with water restrictions being put in place in an effort to get ahead of the water shortage.

The water shortage started at the beginning of 2020 as Auckland saw record low rainfall in the months preceding. By 15th April 2020, the total volume of water across Auckland dams had dropped below 50%. This is the first time such levels have been recorded in the past 25 years. Auckland’s water supply comes from two main sources, dams in the Hunua Ranges and dams in the Waitakere Ranges.

The Hunua Ranges dams are impressive in their scale, combined they cover over 534 hectares and are responsible for 60% of Auckland’s water supply. While the Waitakere Range dams don’t quite cover the same amount of space, coming in at 162 hectares, they provide 20% of Auckland’s water supply. For those counting, that’s 80% of Auckland’s water supply… and at one point in this drought we had less than half of it left. While dam levels have continued to go up and down since the drought started, water production is being maximised through other means. This includes increased production at Waikato and Onehunga treatment plants, bringing back Hayes Creek Dam in Papakura and a bore in Pukekohe Being put into service.

While these attempts to reduce the load on these Hunua Ranges Dams and Waitakere Dams is admirable, we have to face the fact that it simply is not enough to manage this water crisis. While there have been talks about increasing water supply from the Waikato river and other sources, the simple fact is that Auckland does not have the infrastructure to do this efficiently…and when it comes to a resource as important as water, time is of the essence. Therefore it is important that Aucklanders band together and do their part in saving water.

It is an ethical responsibility that we take very seriously at Elite Property Wash. We offer range of property washing and maintenance services that are focused on responsible water usage http://elitepropertywash.co.nz/

As you can imagine, we are a business that relies heavily on water to conduct our services. It is our main medium for washing houses, roofs and commercial buildings. Because of this, we are well aware that we face scrutiny over our role we play in Auckland’s water consumption. Elite Property Wash, and all businesses that rely on this necessary resource, have a responsibility to play their part in the conservation of water, and taking care with our practises to ensure that we aren’t exacerbating the problem should be expected.

Because of this, we understand the need for regulation. While there has already been restrictions put in place by the council to attempt to enforce responsible water use by companies such as ours, we still believe more can be done. This is why Elite Property Wash is a member of the Exterior Cleaning Industry Association. The ECIA is a body that regulates the quality and practises of property washing companies. Their aim is to create ethical practises through education, best practises and industry leaders to create a unified voice to engage in intelligent conversation about the cleaning industry. It creates a high industry standard for us, and businesses like ours, to conduct our services under. By creating a unified voice, the ECIA are able to engage in meaningful discussions with governmental bodies to ensure that both entities are supporting each other. Rather than being put in a position where the stroke of pen can put a law in place that ends businesses such as ours, we are able to work with bodies such as the Auckland Council to come up with a strategy that is sustainable without having negative effects on the Auckland water crisis.

Through education, best practices and industry leaders, the ECIA represents a clear, unified voice to speak professionally and intelligently to the importance cleaning industry. Every business of every size, needs to be one of the many voices of the ECIA. The more members we have, the stronger and clearer our voice becomes. The stronger and clearer our voice is, the more protected and secure our businesses are. Join today and become a part of that voice and protect the investment of time and money that you have put into your business.

Elite Property Wash believes these self imposed regulations are critical in looking after the bigger picture. Our services are so much more than just making everything “clean and sparkling”. Property washing is a vital part in property maintenance, and without access to it, property owners face potential financial hardship over the long term. This is why our services are so important, and we know we walk the line in ensuring that we take responsibility with our water usage. This is why all of our equipment has been fitted to ensure that we use only as much water as we need. We have implemented machines that use less water, triggers on our hoses to ensure that all water usage is intentional, coupled with industry leading soft wash techniques that require minimal water usage as we lean on our treatment products to do the bulk of the heavy lifting.

By being part of the ECIA, Elite Property Wash is held accountable to not only provide high quality exterior cleaning services, but also providing you peace of mind that it is being done ethically and sustainably to support Auckland bouncing back from the drought. ECIA, and therefore Elite Property Wash by extension, will continue to work with the Auckland City Council to establish better practises without ever compromising on the end results. For more information about our exterior washing services, visit our website today https://elitepropertywash.co.nz/residential-services/house-washing/

