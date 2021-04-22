Emergency Overnight Road Closure From Fanshawe St To Nelson St, Including Victoria Park Tunnel

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises SH1 between Fanshawe St to Nelson St, including Victoria park tunnel, will be closed overnight Thursday between 10:30pm and 4:00am for emergency maintenance works.

Diversions will be in place from Nelson street to the SH1 ramp at Fanshawe Street, with motorists advised to delay their journey or take an alternative route.

The closure is to ensure the safety of motorists as well as road crews who will be removing a pohutakawa tree which is encroaching on the shared path by the Fanshawe St on-ramp to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The tree spilt and fell during high winds yesterday, cracking the glass of the shared walking and cycling path, which separates users from motorists travelling north on SH1.

Maintenance crews immediately secured the area and temporarily closed the shared path as well as one lane of SH1. The downed sections of the tree were removed and it was felled further.

However, after further inspection, the decision has been taken to remove the pohutakawa tree entirely, and a full road closure will be needed to carry out this work. Tonight’s work will also include maintenance on two other trees in that location.

