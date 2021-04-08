Culture Announces Senior Hire From New York

Press Release – Culture

Auckland social media and content agency Culture, which is part of the Stanley St Group, has announced the appointment of James Douglas to the newly created position of Head of Content.

Previously the Head of Social and Digital Content with the New York Knicks, Douglas brings a decade of brand marketing, sponsorship and social experience across Australia, New Zealand and the USA. Leading the Knicks digital marketing team, he transformed the team’s social content strategy and vision, while developing content franchises for partners Squarespace, Delta Air Lines, and Pepsi.

Prior to his New York-based role, Australian-born Douglas previously worked with Nike Australia, the Australian Football League and global sports marketing agency, TLA Worldwide, working with internationally renowned brands adidas, Nestle and Real Madrid.

Culture’s General Manager, Ryan Newton, said, “We’re thrilled to have James join the Culture team and bring with him a deep understanding of the role social media plays for brands, in particular sporting brands. We’re currently working with some of New Zealand’s biggest sporting brands; Rebel Sport, Canterbury, Adidas, Under Armour, and the Crusaders, and with James’ expertise, I have no doubt we’ll be able to expand our social capabilities further and deliver incredible results for our clients.”

Of his new role, Douglas says, “I’m excited to join the Culture team. They’re on the forefront of socially-led content in New Zealand and working with some huge brands. I’m looking forward to exploring how I can bring my experience to support their clients.”

Douglas starts his new role with Culture effective immediately.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url