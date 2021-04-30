Cockle Bay Full-year Shellfish Ban Begins

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

Fisheries New Zealand would like to remind people that gathering shellfish is no longer permitted at east Auckland’s Cockle Bay/Tuwakamana beach from Saturday, 1 May 2021.

A full year-round closure to the recreational harvesting of shellfish replaces the previous seasonal restriction.

Fisheries New Zealand’s Manager Inshore Fisheries North, Jacob Hore says, this is a popular site for shellfish gathering, particularly cockles.

“We use the best available science and information to determine if changes are required to management settings to ensure our fisheries remain sustainable.

“Recent information has shown a decline in the number of large cockles in the area, which also supports information we have received from the community. This information, along with feedback through public consultation, shaped our advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries on his decision to implement a full year-round closure at Cockle Bay/Tuwakamana.

“The year-round closure will remove pressure and help the cockle population recover,” says Jacob Hore.

The closure bans the recreational harvesting of any intertidal shellfish including cockles, green lipped mussels, oysters, crabs, limpets, starfish, periwinkles, whelks, barnacles, and snails.

The closure will be reviewed after a period of three years.

Signs in the area have been updated to advise people of the new restrictions. Fishery officers regularly patrol the beach and will be supporting the introduction of the closure through monitoring, education, and where appropriate enforcement.

We encourage people to contact us if they see any suspicious fishing activity on the 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) hotline.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url