Cocaine Intercepted At Border, Two Arrested

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A joint Police and Customs operation has led to the arrest of two people for importing cocaine.

In late March, Customs intercepted a package at the International Mail Centre in Auckland that was found to contain up to 1.5kg of liquid cocaine.

Police on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a Christchurch address where cocaine and a significant amount of cash was located.

A 76-year-old man was arrested and charged with importing a Class A controlled drug and possession of cocaine for supply.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday 15 April.

A 25-year-old woman arrested yesterday has also been charged with importing cocaine and is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on Friday 30 April.

“This is another example of Police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs,” Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme says.

“Police will continue to target this type of offending, alongside our partners, in order to keep our communities safe.”

