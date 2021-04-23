Central Auckland Shooting Incident: Police Seeking Hone Reihana

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John Sutton:

Police investigating a shooting incident at the Sofitel in Auckland Central are releasing a further update regarding a person of interest.

Numerous warrants to arrest have been issued for Hone Reihana, 27, in relation to firearms and other offences.

Police are issuing two photos of Reihana, one is an older photo with the second taken recently.

The second photo is of limited quality but we hope it will assist the public in recognising him.

The patched Head Hunter is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Reihana is known to have connections across Auckland and anyone that sights him should Police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police warn anyone considering assisting Reihana in evading Police that they could be liable for prosecution.

