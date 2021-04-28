Comments Off on Auckland To Host Epilepsy Conference In 2022

Auckland has won the bid to host the 36th Annual Scientific Meeting for the Epilepsy Society of Australia

The event, which will be held in November 2022, will bring together 250 specialists involved in the diagnosis, treatment and research of epilepsy from Australia and New Zealand.

The bid – secured by Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB), a division of Auckland Unlimited, in partnership with Epilepsy Society of Australia, and with support from Tourism New Zealand – is expected to generate over $415,000 in economic impact for Auckland, including a total of 1,000 visitor nights.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events, Richard Clarke, says attracting international conferences is important for Auckland’s business events sector.

“It’s fantastic to see Auckland secure such a significant Australasian conference to further cement our position as a leading business events destination,” Mr Clarke says.

“Delegates will get to share their research while enjoying the best that Auckland has to offer, from outstanding conference facilities and spectacular landscapes to a sophisticated dining scene.”

Epilepsy Society of Australia Chair Terence O’Brien says: “We look forward to welcoming 200 or more delegates from around Australia and New Zealand, including trainees, practising neurologists, technologists, scientists, nurses and allied health professionals, for the much-missed opportunity to share knowledge and experiences with other professionals in epilepsy.”

Tourism New Zealand’s General Manager Domestic and Business Events Bjoern Spreitzer says it is pleasing to welcome Australasian business events back to New Zealand. “These are important platforms for trans-Tasman collaboration, driving research and innovation in our region.”

