Arrests Made Following Operation In Murrays Bay

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Police have arrested five men in relation to a search warrant conducted at a Murrays Bay address on Sunrise Avenue yesterday.

At the scene Police located a number of items of interest, including a revolver, ammunition and explosives.

All five men – aged 22, 23, 27, 31 and 33 – are members of outlaw motorcycle gangs.

All five men have been charged in relation to the unlawful possession of explosives.

One has further been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police are unable to comment further at this matter is now before the Court.

