Arrest In Manurewa Serious Assault

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson, Counties Manukau CIB.

Counties Manukau CIB have arrested a 27-year-old man in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Manurewa on Friday evening.

The male victim was located at a Friedlanders Road address on Saturday afternoon and remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

We can confirm that the victim and the offender are known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday 19 April.

