ANZAC 2021 Commemorates Women And War – On Māori Television

The service and sacrifice that women have played in the military is the theme of Māori Television’s dedicated ANZAC Day coverage on Sunday 25 April 2021.

For the 15th year in a row, New Zealand’s flagship indigenous television broadcaster will launch its all-day schedule of programming live from the dawn parade and ceremomy at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

This year’s theme supports the Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association (RNZRSA) and its annual RSA Poppy Appeal taking place this Friday 16 April 2021. The RSA uses funds raised through New Zealand’s longest running charitiy appeal to support current and former servicemen and women of all ages and all service backgrounds.

In 2021, under the banner ‘Service and Sacrifice’, the appeal focuses on the role that women have played in the military: from those that have served since World War 1 to the women left behind to wait for the safe return of their loved ones since New Zealand troops first served overseas in the Boer War in 1900.

Traditionally, the RSA Poppy Appeal was conducted by veterans who collected donations from members of the public in exchange for poppies in the lead-up to ANZAC Day. In 2021, people can donate through its Givealittle page and receive a virtual poppy and Facebook photo frame to share on social media.

Join Māori Television to commemorate those who died serving New Zealand as well as honouring returned and current servicemen and women in a day of remembrance for all New Zealanders.

ANZAC DAY – Sunday 25 April 2021

5.40 am ANZAC 2021: Auckland Dawn Service

For the 15th year, Māori Television presents live coverage of the dawn parade and service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

7.00 am ANZAC 2021: Lest We Forget

7.30 am ANZAC 2021: The Liberation of Le Quesnoy

Jude Dobson retells the story of how New Zealand soldiers liberated Le Quesnoy without a single civilian casualty at the end of World War I. ®

8.30 am ANZAC 2021: Grandfather’s Footsteps

New Zealand director David Blythe follows in the footsteps of his grandfather – a decorated World War I soldier. ®

9.00 am ANZAC 2021: Paradise Soldiers

PREMIERE: The untold stories of Cook Islanders who have fought largely unrecognised alongside New Zealand soldiers since World War 1.

10.00 am ANZAC 2021: Children of Gallipoli

PREMIERE: Descendants of soldiers who fought at Gallipoli – two Turks and two New Zealanders – meet face-to-face at the scene of the battle.

11.00 am ANZAC 2021: Pixie

The remarkable story of two unknown Māori artists and ‘Blue Smoke’ – the first ever song composed, recorded and released in New Zealand. ®

12.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Churchill

Historical war-drama portrays British PM Winston Churchill in the hours leading up to the World War II invasion of Normandy. Stars Brian Cox. ®

1.50 pm ANZAC 2021: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

More than 1,500 of the world’s finest pipers, drummers, dancers, military musicians and performers star in this renowned Scottish spectacular. ®

3.30 pm ANZAC 2021: Lest We Forget

4.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Whitiki!

The stories of three Māori Pioneers who fought in World War 1 through the eyes of their descendants. ®

5.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Tama Tū

Māori troops in World War II Europe silently entertain themselves in a destroyed house while waiting to enter the looming battle. ®

5.15 pm ANZAC 2021: God, King and Country

Four cousins from the same whānau who enlist with the Māori Pioneer Battalion soon find themselves pinned on enemy lines in World War II. ®

5.30 pm ANZAC 2021: Te Rongo Toa

PREMIERE: Māori Television’s ANZAC Day music special showcasing songs of war presented by Francis Tipene of The Casketeers’ fame.

6.30 pm NEWS: Te Ao Mārama

Māori Television’s flagship news bulletin. (Māori with English language subtitles)

7.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Great War Stories

A series of six short documentaries chronicling Kiwi experiences in World War 1. ®

7.30 pm ANZAC 2021: 25 April

PREMIERE: Diaries, letters and memoirs of six New Zealanders who witnessed the tragic 1915 Gallipoli campaign are brought to life using animation.

9.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Their Finest

A former secretary hired as a propaganda scriptwriter joins the cast and crew of a major production while the Blitz rages around them. ®

11.00 pm ANZAC 2021: Te Rongo Toa

12.00 am WHAKAMUTUNGA Closedown

