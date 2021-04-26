Comments Off on Announcement Of Multi-million Dollar Financial Partnership

Press Release – Du Val Group

On Friday 23rd April 2021, the Du Val Group confirmed banking support for the Build To Rent fund of 17.3 million dollars with one of the locally represented international banks following extensive discussions with a short list of providers.

The Du Val group’s vision has always been to create New Zealand’s preeminent institutional grade Build To Rent fund.

The fund will provide secure long term and sustainable rental income streams that ensures predictable returns for investors even through challenging economic periods. It is envisaged the fund will play a significant role both economically and with positive societal benefits in the community.

Their Mission is to bring to market a series of Build To Rent investment opportunities, which helps establish this emerging asset class in New

Zealand, meets people’s housing needs, and supports economic growth by enabling people greater choice, flexibility and convenience for them to respond to changing personal and family circumstances including moving to gain better accessibility and proximity to employment opportunities.

A New Zealand pioneer in this area, The Du Val group; New Zealand’s largest private suburban apartment developer (as reported by the CBRE in June 2020) currently has two developments in Mangere and Mangere Bridge, both of which are located near key arterial routes and to large employment areas in South Auckland. The complexes are already built, and have been operational for the last 4-5 years.

Du Val is actively seeking a cross-section of wholesale and eligible investors, who will be able to enter the BTR market for as little as $250,000.

CEO Kenyon Clarke describes the concept as a ‘win-win for investors and renters,’ which ensures predictable returns, even in difficult economic times.

The future of this exciting new asset class looks bright.

