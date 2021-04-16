Airline Fizzing For Full Throttle Monday

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is revving up for a mammoth day on Monday (19 April) with more than 5,000 passengers expected to travel on the day to reunite with whānau and friends.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran says the airline’s trans-Tasman routes are firing on all cylinders.

“The accumulation of the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble and the start of the Kiwi school holidays has created a real sense of momentum and energy about the whole airline.

“Monday will go down in history as one of the most monumental days for Air New Zealand and a real turning point for the airline. It’s Day 1 of our revival.

“We estimate that three-quarters of our passengers crossing the Ditch will be family and friends reuniting with loved ones. We’re humbled to be part of these reunions and reconnecting people who have missed out on so much over the last year.”

Monumental Monday by the numbers:

5,200 passengers booked, of which 3,100 are travelling to New Zealand

30 flights operating across the Tasman (Brisbane, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Sydney, flying into Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch)

“This will build to more than 300 flights a week as we reach the peak New Zealand and Australia school holidays in July.

“For the first time in a year, we’re rolling out the red carpet for our Aussie cousins. Every Air New Zealander is focused on making the post-COVID flying safe for customers, while still showing them the unique Kiwi experience we’re known for.”

Air New Zealand is advising passengers to prepare for the new normal of flying – extra time for check-in, mandatory masks, and completing health paperwork.

Customers should plan to check-in at least 3 hours prior to departure on trans-Tasman flights. Masks are required on board and in the airports too. The Australian Travel Declaration must be completed at least 72 hours before departure, along with any state declarations.

Air New Zealand has prepared the following important information to ensure passengers are eligible to travel: http://airnz.click/QFT2AU

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url