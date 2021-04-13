on A World Of Sights And Sounds At SkyCity These School Holidays

Celebrate the school holidays at SkyCity Auckland this April, with fun-filled activities for the whole whānau on Federal Street.

Whether it be pizza making classes, a thrilling adventure, or meeting one of your favourite former All Blacks, you won’t be stuck for things to see or do.

Kids go free at SkyCity’s hotels in April with treats including visits to the Sky Tower, delicious Sky Café ice creams, kid-friendly menus, activity packs, movies, and a special kids’ club exercise class.

The Sky Tower will transform into an immersive Beatrix Potter experience, taking Mr McGregor’s English garden 186 metres into the Sky. Listen to the classic tales of ‘Jemima Puddle-Duck and friends’ with live book readings, and Beatrix Potter face painting.

For the thrill seekers, explore the magical feeling of being on top of the world on the SkyWalk where kids will go free with every paying adult!

Kids can make their own pizza from scratch at Gusto at the Grand, where they will get to mix up their own dough, knead it to perfection and design the toppings.

If you’d prefer to leave the cooking to the experts, kids can eat free with every paying adult at Gusto all school holidays, while MASU by Nic Watt, Andy’s Burgers & Bar, Gusto at the Grand, and Orbit 360 Dining also have a great range of dining deals to suit the whole family.

For something truly memorable the All Blacks Experience is offering the ultimate rugby experience during the school holidays only – an exclusive guided tour with All Black legends Stephen Donald, Liam Messam and Keven Mealamu by your side!

Have a ‘bloody’ good time at Weta Workshop Unleashed who are putting on a sensory Horror FX workshop where teenagers and the young at heart can explore the world of special effects make up and create their own keepsake.

For more information on SkyCity Auckland’s school holiday activities, go to www.skycityauckland.co.nz/whatson.

