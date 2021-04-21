A Networking Exhibition Celebrating Māori Business In Tāmaki Makaurau
Business leaders, decision-makers, and experts plan to head down to the Viaduct Harbour on Thursday, 22 April for the inaugural Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase.
This event has been developed by Auckland Unlimited, Auckland’s economic and cultural agency, in partnership with Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau and Whāriki Māori Business Network.
It aims to showcase 20 emerging Māori businesses, social enterprise, agencies and iwi to profile economic opportunities for Mana Whenua and Māori.
This showcase is one of the outcomes from the 2020 Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business Summit. It was originally planned to be on 5 March to coincide with the first weekend of America’s Cup racing; however, due to Auckland’s lockdown, it was rescheduled for 22 April.
With a strong line-up of market-ready Māori exhibitors, this is a key event in the calendar. The Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase ensures Māori kaupapa is front and center, reflecting the innovation, creativity and vibrancy these businesses contribute to our Māori economy.
notes to editor
Key Māori businesses at Taki Hua Māori Business Showcase:
