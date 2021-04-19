Press Release – Blackout Music Management

Rock The Folk is a celebration of alt-rock and indie-folk by two of Auckland’s hardest working acts Sam Bartells and Albi & The Wolves. The event will take place in Tamaki Makaurau’s waterfront venue The Tuning Fork on Friday 18th of June 2021.

Bartells’ career has skyrocketed since signing his first record deal with Reslau Records in 2019, which allowed him to hone his craft and record with some of Nashville’s best and brightest. In 2020 his debut E.P. Let’s Go gained international praise, and was recently followed up with a brand new single ‘Queen Of Hurt’. His gritty and honest songs are brought to life with his stunning vocals that are reminiscent of the late Chris Cornell. His acoustic roots and relatable lyrics tie together well with Albi & The Wolves.

Albi & The Wolves have steadily built recognition in New Zealand and abroad with fantastic live performances and two studio albums This Is War and One Eye Open. The ramshackle trio hail from different backgrounds but somehow create a brand of indie-folk that’s coherent and totally unique. The band won the Best Folk Artist award at the Aotearoa Music Awards in 2018, performed at WOMAD in 2020, and are set to venture overseas again in 2021. Many of the songs you will hear are being road-tested for their next album which they hope to record before the end of the year.

These acts are wildly different but share commonalities in their sober front men, acoustic roots, and the fact that they sit on the edge of their genres. Set times will be determined by a coin toss and won’t be revealed to the public, so be sure to get in early. Also, each act will play for an hour after an opening set from the stunning singer-songwriter Mema Wilda. This show should not be missed!

ROCK THE FOLK

SAM BARTELLS and ALBI & THE WOLVES With special guest Mema Wilda

FRIDAY 18 JUNE – THE TUNING FORK – AUCKLAND

Tickets available now from www.moshtix.co.nz

