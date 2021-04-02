Comments Off on 2degrees Says ‘Roaming Is On Us!’ With A Sweet Consumer Deal

2degrees is celebrating Trans-Tasman travel by offering its customers a sweet deal on roaming to Oz.

“Roaming is on us for our travelling customers on consumer Prepay and Pay Monthly plans. This means they can use their plan’s NZ data, calls and text in Sydney, Adelaide or Cairns just like they would in Southland, Wellington or Auckland, until the end of July” said Holly Knill, Chief Consumer Officer for 2degrees.

“There’s nothing extra our customers need to do, they can just hop off the plane and get on with what matters most, like hugging their loved ones, scanning in wherever they go and staying safe,” she said.

The offer for consumers comes off the back of the telco announcing an offer to business customers less than two weeks ago, in which Chief Business Officer Andrew Fairgray said:

“Prior to Covid, more than half our business customers were crossing the ditch to Australia regularly. That’s why we committed to making roaming in Australia available at no cost for all 2degrees Business customers when the bubble opens.”

The decision means that 2degrees Business customers can now roam in Australia at no extra cost to use their plan’s NZ minutes, data and text.

“I’m proud to say that we lead the market with our business roaming offer,” says Andrew. “Our research this year revealed that nearly half (48%) of employing business decision makers believe their business relationships suffered due to less face-to-face interaction in 2020 – an indication of how important doing business in-person really is.”

