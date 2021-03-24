“Ya Gotta Laugh,” Award-winning Comedian Optimistically Tells Media Ahead Of Festival

Press Release – NZ International Comedy Festival

JADWIGA GREEN

Cardigan Faget

Since 2018, Jadwiga has taken Aotearoa New Zealand’s stand-up comedy scene to surreal new heights. Whether she’s prolifically publishing reviews of the humble pancake or being extremely online, the Ōtautahi-based comedian is no stranger to bringing the laughs. As she prepares to take her critically acclaimed show to Tāmaki and Pōneke for the NZ International Comedy Festival, Jadwiga is introspective:

“I was literally discharged from the psych ward a day or two before my first comedy gig. Since then, I have gone on to perform alongside some of our nation’s best comedians and even won Raw Quest 2020. One thing’s for sure, at the end of the day, ya gotta laugh!”

Cardigan Faget (“it’s pronounced ‘fah-jay’”, she assures nervous straights) is a raw and wry examination of life on the margins of mental health, gender, and sexuality. Jadwiga grapples with the question How does a scruffy vagabond Queer lady fit into a comedy scene historically dominated by straight white men and rife with prejudice? While the industry often treats people such as Queers, trans women and the mentally ill as the butt of the joke, Jadwiga seeks to flip this tired trope on its head. The show gives power through representation to previously unheard voices, while remaining relatable to a wide audience. This is classic comedy that punches up rather than below the belt.

Jadwiga is passionate about bringing her show to the North Island’s two largest centres: “We’re in a unique position here in New Zealand. While over the globe theatres, comedy stores and music venues are closed indefinitely, we have live and local art all around us. It’s world class and right here in your backyard!”

Jadwiga’s awards and recognitions include:

Winner, Best Newcomer, Wellington Comedy Award 2018

Nominated, Best Emerging Artist, New Zealand Fringe Festival 2019

Overall winner, Raw Quest Comedy Competition 2020

Winner, Breakthrough South Island Comedian, New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards 2020

Winner, Goodies Christchurch Comedy Awards 2020: Goodest Comedian, People’s Choice, and Goodest Achievement

Winner, Best Visiting Comedian, Dunedin Comedy Awards 2020

Cardigan Faget – It’s pronounced “fah-jey”

https://www.comedyfestival.co.nz/find-a-show/jadwiga-green/

Jadwiga Green – Cardigan Faget

Auckland

Dates: Thu 13 – Sat 15 May, 10.30pm

Venue: Basement Studio, Lower Greys Ave

Tickets: $18 – $22

Bookings: basementtheatre.co.nz // 0508 ITICKET (484 253)

Wellington

Dates: Tue 18 – Sat 22 May, 7.30pm

Venue: BATS Studio, 1 Kent Terrace

Tickets: $18 – $22

Bookings: bats.co.nz // 04 802 4175

Follow Jadwiga on Instagram and Facebook

“Jadwiga has shown time and time again that she is the most promising new talent in NZ comedy. Cardigan Faget is the best debut show I have ever seen, and more clear evidence that Jadwiga has huge international success in her future.” – Snap, Christchurch

“Stories we need to hear, skilfully told. Hopeful, healing and hilarious. A star is born, bitch!” – Alice Andersen, Christchurch

“Absolutely hilarious. It was a thought-provoking wild ride that kept me laughing the whole time.” – Liam Green, Christchurch

“Wicked, smart, hilarious! Every minute (of Cardigan Faget) is pure gold. Jadwiga restored my faith in ginger comedians. My favourite show of 2020.” – Audrey Porne, Christchurch

