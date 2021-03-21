Winning Nz F5ooo Series Return For Talon Man Martin

Press Release – NZ Formula 5000 Assn



Auckland ace Grant Martin (#2 TalonMR1/A) and leading pole-man Michael Collins and the rest of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 series at Hampton Downs today.

Well, that – indeed – was a turn up for the books. Just when defending SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series title holder Michael Collins (Leda GM1) looked like wrapping up this season’s series in style former regular Grant Martin digs his Talon MR1/A ‘out of the shed,’ qualifies second then leads the first race at the final round from start-to-finish.

Martin got the jump on pole sitter Michael Collins when the starter held the lights till the very last second, and try as he might the young Christchurch ace could not find a way past until the final lap when he drew alongside as the pair entered the downhill hairpin – only to have one of his car’s half (drive) shafts let go at the exact same point, leaving Collins stranded at the side of the track and Martin to complete the final lap unchallenged.

“Having a fresh set of tyres (bought for the same meeting last year but never used when that meeting was initially postponed then cancelled outright due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus ) obviously helped. That,” said Martin,” and being lucky to actually be able to still see the start lights go out from my side of the grid.”

Codie Banks and fellow Lola T332 driver Kevin Ingram were the next pair home, though fourth quickest qualifier David Banks (Codie’s father) didn’t make the grid thanks to an issue with his Talon MR1’s crown and pinion.

On a charge meanwhile and very happy to make it as far forward as fourth place was Auckland ace Glenn Richards (Lola T400) who was relegated to start the race from P10 on the gird for a spin in the class qualifying session earlier in the day.

Guest driver Tom Alexander made a big impression in that session, setting the eight quickest lap time in the Class A (Pre ’71) McLaren M10B (400-08) originally raced in South Africa by Kipp Ackerman and recently acquired by local man Terry Honey.

Unfortunately a small engine bay oil fire saw the car returned to the F5000 pit on the back of a rescue truck it and did not make it back to the grid for the race.

Enjoying a trouble-free debut in his newly-acquired ex-Ian Riley Lola T332 was long-time tin-top man Bruce Kett whose measured approach saw him qualify 16th but finish the race in 11th place.

Finally, Class A of pre’71 cars was again dominated by a quick and consistent Frank Karl (McLaren M10B).

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Serries is organised and run with the support of sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney’s Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Pacifica, Avon Tyres, Webdesign and Exide Batteries.

