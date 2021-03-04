Watercare Water Supply Update 4 March
Press Release – Watercare
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|27.5mm
|32mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|15mm
|25mm
Dam storage (in total):n to
|Today:
|57.85%
|Yesterday:
|57.78%
|Normal for this time of year:
|80.88%
Water consumption:
|*Target for first half of March 2021:
|485 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|403 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|427 million litres
*There are two targets for March – 485MLD applies for the first half of the month, 465MLD for the second half. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.
Please see our weekly water supply update
