Watercare Water Supply Update: 18 March

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 5mm
Waitākere Ranges 0mm 6.5mm
     

Dam storage (in total):

Today: 55.41%
Yesterday: 55.64%
Normal for this time of year: 79.2%

Water consumption:

*Target for second half of March 2021: 465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption 440 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 431 million litres

*The target for the second half of March is 465MLD. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.

