Watercare Water Supply Update: 17 March
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Hūnua Ranges
|0mm
|5mm
|Waitākere Ranges
|2mm
|6.5mm
Dam storage (in total):n to
|Today:
|55.64%
|Yesterday:
|55.88%
|Normal for this time of year:
|79.2%
Water consumption:
|*Target for second half of March 2021:
|465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
|Yesterday’s consumption
|437 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|429 million litres
*The target for the second half of March is 465MLD. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.
