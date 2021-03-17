Watercare Water Supply Update: 17 March

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Hūnua Ranges 0mm 5mm Waitākere Ranges 2mm 6.5mm

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today: 55.64% Yesterday: 55.88% Normal for this time of year: 79.2%

Water consumption:

*Target for second half of March 2021: 465 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average) Yesterday’s consumption 437 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 429 million litres

*The target for the second half of March is 465MLD. This is because we expect demand to decline over the course of the month, as the weather becomes cooler.

Please see our weekly water supply update

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url