Toyota New Zealand Crazy Proud Of Emirates Team New Zealand’s Cup Win

Toyota New Zealand’s In Crazy We Believe campaign lived up to its name in the stunning match racing that this week culminated in the successful defence of the America’s Cup by Emirates Team New Zealand.

“As the most loyal sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand we are just crazy proud of the team. We saw nail-biting racing, unbelievable come-from-behind victories and out-and-out brilliant sailing by skipper Peter Burling and the team,” says Andrew Davis, the General Manager of Marketing for Toyota New Zealand.

One of the common denominators in all the Team New Zealand America’s Cup campaigns has been Toyota New Zealand, the team’s longest serving and most consistent supporter.

This month’s racing in Auckland, arguably the most exciting in the Cup’s history, is the eighth America’s Cup campaign Toyota has been involved in.

“Team New Zealand has always been the underdog coming from a little country at the bottom of the world, usually with the smallest budget. The team’s philosophy of imagination, determination and innovation has been the winning ingredient,” Andrew says.

He says the innovation of using a foiling monohull epitomised the team’s ability to think outside of the box and continuing to challenge the parameters of sailing.

“This year’s successful defence of the America’s Cup resonates strongly with our own drive for continuous improvement and innovation,” said Mr Davis. “We have always believed in Emirates Team New Zealand because, simply, they get the job done – just as our vehicles do.”

Toyota New Zealand first joined an America’s Cup campaign in 1992 and was involved in Black Magic’s victory in 1995 and successful defence in 2000.

It has also stood behind the team when the trophy went to Switzerland in 2003 and the challenges in 2007 and 2013. It was with the team again in 2017, when it won back the Cup in Bermuda.

Toyota’s support of Team New Zealand since 1992 is one of the most successful sports sponsorships in the country’s history, said Mr Davis.

“The team has achieved a remarkable success in a short time, and it is the people who have gone the extra mile to deliver a great result.”

Congratulations also to Luna Rossa who fought a good fight for the Auld mug.

