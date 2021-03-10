on The Security Company Showcases Their Advanced Security And Alarm Solutions In The Newly Launched Website

Comments Off on The Security Company Showcases Their Advanced Security And Alarm Solutions In The Newly Launched Website

Press Release – The Security Company

Are you in search of security technicians in Auckland? Now there is a security company to help homeowners and business owners in keeping their properties safe. Information about their advanced security solutions and alarm systems can be viewed at their website: www.securityco.co.nz.

The Security Company is an established security company founded in 1997. For over two decades, Bernie and his team of security technicians has been providing professional, personalised and advanced security solutions. From planning to installing controlled access systems, alarms for homes or commercial spaces, CCTV, and monitoring systems, security is ensured. With experience, full services, and quality products used, The Security Company is the go-to security technicians in Auckland.

The website focuses on six main areas: secure access control; CCTV; monitoring; commercial alarms; residential alarms; and support.

Secure Access Control

Need to restrict access to a certain part of the building? The Security Company can help keep tabs on coming and going at the commercial premises with access control. Installing an access control and intercom system is an added security without the need for keys. This also records the entry and exit times of staff coming and going into the allowed area. Talk to our security specialists to enjoy better security.

CCTV

The Security Company adds an extra layer of security to homes and businesses through CCTV. Installing security cameras producing high-quality images and videos are ideal for protecting residential and commercial properties during and after working hours. Find out which CCTV is perfect for homes or businesses.

Monitoring

Arrange short-term holiday monitoring or full-time monitoring for your home or commercial premises. The Security Company has a dedicated team for alarm monitoring and ensures prompt response by dispatching a guard if required to check on the property.

Commercial Alarms

The Security Company installs new commercial security systems and upgrades existing systems. To ensure the security requirements in the building and for the business are met, talk to highly-skilled security technicians. Visiting and assessing the premises are important to find out the improvements and upgrades needed for the whole place to be safe and secured.

Residential Alarms

Get a tailored residential alarm system from The Security Company. With high-quality house alarms professionally installed by our experienced security technicians, every homeowner can feel confident their home and contents are protected. Ask for expert advice for the best security system that fits your home and budget.

Support & Resources

Call a security technician from The Security Company to troubleshoot and fix CCTV cameras, alarm systems and other security systems you are having trouble with. The Security Company is available 24/7 for emergency situations with your alarm panels and other security equipment.

The Security Company works with commercial clients across the North Shore and Central and West Auckland

For more information on the home and business alarm systems provided by The Security Company, go to: www.securityco.co.nz.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url