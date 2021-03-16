on The Incredible Life Story Of Rodney Bell Returns To The Road With A Seven-centre Tour Of His Award-winning Solo Show

Presented by Tour-Makers in partnership with Movement of the Human

MEREMERE

Performer and creator Rodney Bell (Ngāti Maniapoto)

Director Malia Johnston

The show that has received numerous standing ovations, glittering reviews and a fistful of awards is back on tour as Meremere tours to Auckland, Bannockburn, Wanaka, Invercargill, New Plymouth, Tauranga, Hamilton and Whangarei this April and May.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: MEREMERE

“This autobiographical, multi-disciplinary and life-affirming survival story drew the cheering opening night audience to its feet.” – Dominion Post

Meremere is a powerful and engaging autobiographical work in response to Rodney Bell’s extraordinary life, and the series of events that have been incredibly unique for one individual to experience in a lifetime. This multimedia performance piece has been developed in collaboration with director Malia Johnston’s performance design company Movement of the Human (MOTH). Meremere includes AV by award winning designer Rowan Pierce, and music composed by the highly talented Eden Mulholland , played live during this tour by his equally prolific brother Jolyon Mulholland, bringing this insightful, surprising and very personal story to life.

Over the past few years Bell has performed the work across Aotearoa as well as in Singapore and the Gold Coast. His career has been exceptional, which was recognised in 2020 when he became the inaugural recipient of the Te WakaToi Te Tohu Iho Pūmanawa award for contribution of a Māori artist with the lived experience of disability.

Meremere took out Actor of the Year, Director of the Year, Sound Design of the Year, and Excellence Award for AV Design at the 2018 Wellington Theatre Awards. Additionally, the production has also seen Bell win the 2017 Arts Access Artistic Achievement Award, and the 2016 Attitude Artistic Achievement Award.

“His dancing is moving and absorbing, sculptural and full of emotion…” – NZ Herald

A critically acclaimed dancer and performer, Bell is internationally renowned for his physically integrated performance and has been dancing professionally since 1994 when he began as a founding member of Touch Compass Dance Trust. Bell relocated to California in 2007 to join AXIS Dance Company as principal dancer, touring to 32 states until 2012. Bell faced many challenges after finishing with AXIS before his return to New Zealand, including a period of homelessness on the streets of San Francisco; a life changing experience that inspired the creation of Meremere.

Bell and Malia Johnston danced together between 1999-2003 and Rodney has worked closely with Johnston since his return to Aotearoa. Johnston has a 20-year background in choreography and performance direction, she has collaborated with an incredibly diverse range of performers and arts organisations, creating new work for both the national and international stage. Johnston is notable for her many years of working on the World of Wearable Art Awards show.

“Bell shares a show that speaks of people, of relationships and compassion. He shares a show that acknowledges land, manu, maunga, awa, whānau. All the things that matter, perhaps now, more than ever” – Emily Mowbray-Marks, Christchurch Festival 2019

MEREMERE 2021 tours plays:

AUCKLAND: 10 April. Rangitira @ Q Theatre.

*BANNOCKBURN: 14 April Bannockburn Hall. As part of Wanaka Festival of Colour.

*This event is an intimate opportunity to meet the artists and see excerpts from the work in an informal setting.

WANAKA: 18 April. Lake Wanaka Centre. As part of Wanaka Festival of Colour.

INVERCARGILL: 20 April. Invercargill Repertory.

NEW PLYMOUTH: 8 May. TSB Showplace.

TAURANGA: 11 May. Baycourt Community and Arts Centre.

HAMILTON: 13 May. Meteor Theatre.

WHANGAREI: 15 May. Forum North.

