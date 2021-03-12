Tax Partner Greg Neill Returns To Russell McVeagh

Press Release – Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh is delighted to announce that Tax expert and alumnus Greg Neill is returning to the firm as Russell McVeagh’s newest Tax partner, effective 1 April 2021*.

Based in the firm’s Auckland office, Greg returns to Russell McVeagh following six years as a partner of an Australasian financial advisory firm in its tax group, where he has been advising on a broad range of New Zealand tax matters for corporates and large private businesses. Greg has also provided specialist tax advice to clients of various boutique commercial law firms in Auckland and Wellington. He is particularly experienced with M&A, private equity and financing transactions and also has expertise in land transactions, emissions trading, employee share schemes and general corporate tax.

Greg began his career at Russell McVeagh in the firm’s Wellington office as a graduate in the tax team. He then spent three years at Linklaters LLP in London as a banking and structured finance lawyer before returning to Russell McVeagh’s Auckland office. There he worked alongside Tax Practice Group Chair and partner Fred Ward in the Auckland tax group for five years and progressed to Senior Associate during this time.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair Allison Arthur-Young said, “Many of our clients and teams who have worked closely with Greg previously can attest to his excellent technical and commercial skills, as well as his strong leadership and collaborative approach.”

Greg said, “I am very happy to be back at Russell McVeagh. The high calibre of the team here and the great work at the firm made it an easy decision to return.”

Fred Ward said, “The team and I are excited to work with Greg again and I look forward to welcoming him back to further enhance our market-leading Tax team.”

*subject to Law Society requirements.

