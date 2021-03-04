Soul Sessions – The New Series Reaching Diverse NZ Audiences

Press Release – ecg

It’s a landmark occasion for Broadcasters TP+, Rhema Media Network, Pasifika TV and Oriana TV, who have joined together to support the local made production ‘Soul Sessions’, supported by NZ on Air.

‘Soul Sessions’ is an exploration into the gospel music scene in Aotearoa with a focus on Pacific musicians and artists.

“We’re really excited to be able to highlight the gospel landscape in New Zealand and sit down to hanuju and talk about the stories and identities through this musical genre” says Sara-Jane Elika, creator of the series.

“The award-winning artists are a mix of new and established faces, who share the vision of expressing their faith through music. Each session has a finale live duet which creates the real magic of the show. We have fun, we laugh, and we create a Soul Session.”

For Executive producer Ngaire Fuata, it’s also a celebration for TP+ who have been recognized as a Primary Platform Broadcaster, meaning they can now choose to support pitches of content ideas from independent production houses.

“We at SunPix are thrilled that Soul Sessions is the first show commissioned by us, and funded by NZ On Air, to go on our platform TP+. Through Sara-Jane’s passion for music, we get an insight into what motivates our artists and how their faith comes through their music, with some stirring performances. Soul Sessions is complementary to all the Pacific content you can find at www.tpplus.co.nz .“

For Rhema Media Network, who run Shine TV, Life FM, Rhema and Star, the collaboration between broadcast partners is a win-win for all diverse audiences.

“There is strong growth in our Pacific viewers on Shine. We want to be able to show authentic content that can reach our Pacific community. We know that faith is an important part of Pacific culture and to support a show that reflects this aspect of Pacific culture and backed by prominent Pacific leaders is exciting and we look forward to future partnerships” say Andrew Fraser, CEO Rhema Media.

Not only will Soul Sessions be available for our NZ audience, but with the backing of Pasifika TV, will extend its reach into the Pacific region.

“We feel very honoured and privileged to be a media partner with Soul Sessions. Our aim is to share more stories from Aotearoa, across the region, that celebrates our Pacific links, culture and heritage. This series will undoubtedly show embedded cultural values and a strong connection in gospel music that will resonate with Pasifika TV broadcasters and viewers across 14 Pacific countries. New Zealand-Pacific produced content is ‘gold’ and we applaud Sara Jane and her team for their vision,” says Natasha Meleisea, CEO, PCBL- Pasifika TV.

With the support of multiple broadcasters including NZ’s Oriana TV, NZ On Air made a conscious choice to look for content that reaches diverse audiences.

“TP+ as a newly established NZ On Air Primary Platform has been encouraged to strengthen its audience reach with additional secondary platform partnerships and we think Soul Sessions is a brilliant example of this, with a spread of secondary platforms relevant to the kaupapa of their programme that will help it reach its audiences” said NZ On Air Head Of Funding Amie Mills.

‘Soul Sessions’ will be broadcast weekly from Sunday 21st March 2021, 7pm at www.tpplus.co.nz

and will feature Indira Stewart, Marley Sola, TJ Taotua, La Coco, Silika Isaia, Lani Alo, Lifestyle of Worship and the Auckland Gospel choir.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url