Sky Tower Glows For International Women’s Day

Tomorrow night, the Sky Tower will illuminate purple for International Women’s Day in support of diversity and inclusion in New Zealand.

The 2021 International Women’s Day theme is #ChooseToChallenge and SkyCity supports the belief that a challenged world is an alert world. We can all choose to challenge by calling out gender bias and inequality, and by choosing to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements.

In 2020 SkyCity was awarded the Gender tick for the second year in a row in recognition of its commitment to providing a fair workplace for all employees.

SkyCity is working continuously to create an inclusive work environment with respect to gender and over the past year has taken several major steps toward a more diverse culture with the introduction of initiatives such as SkyCity Flex – a flexible working framework based on achievement, trust, flexibility, consistency and feedback.

SkyCity remains focussed on identifying and addressing its gender pay gap and on increasing the representation of women in senior roles across the business.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

