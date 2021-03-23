Comments Off on Silence From Church Charity As Lifewise Workers Strike Again

Press Release – Etu NZ

Lifewise homecare support workers are striking again after negotiations failed to deliver improvements for the essential homecare workers who support our elderly and vulnerable across Auckland.

Since December, Lifewise members have been publicly speaking out about the organisation’s refusal to meet their requests for basic improvements to their working terms and conditions: increased sick and bereavement leave, and a model of guaranteed hours that doesn’t leave them struggling to pay bills.

Lifewise, which is a charitable trust run by the Methodist Church of New Zealand, is also facing backlash over a lack of transparency in its recent fundraising drive for Merge Café.

Members describe feeling disrespected and insulted by Lifewise’s ongoing refusal to come to the table with an offer that recognises the value of the essential work they do for families and communities.

When: Wednesday 24 March

Where: 227 Mount Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

Time: 12pm-3pm

