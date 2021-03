on Serious Motorcycle Crash – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Te Irirangi Drive is closed following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist.

It happened near Dawson Road around 1:30pm.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends, and diversions are in place.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url