Serious Crash – Gossamer Drive, Pakuranga

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Gossamer Drive in Pakuranga.

The incident involves two vehicles that have collided near the intersection with Ussher Place just after 7am.

One person is in a critical condition.

One of the vehicles involved has also crashed into a building, though no serious damage has been reported at this stage.

Gossamer Drive will be closed between Portadown Avenue and Larne Ave.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible on their morning commutes.

