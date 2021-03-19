Comments Off on Second Turning Lane To Improve SH1 Access At Mt Wellington

Press Release – NZTA

Major works about to start at the busy Mt Wellington interchange on Auckland’s Southern Motorway will reduce traffic congestion by improving access to the southbound motorway on-ramp.

There will be changes to the road layout on the Mt Wellington Highway over the motorway to create a second right turn lane on to the southbound on-ramp.

“The second lane will reduce the number of vehicles queueing along the local road and improve the flow of traffic on to the motorway,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager Andrea Williamson.

“To create space for the second lane and improve the turning space, the road will be widened and the size of the existing traffic island will be reduced. There will be drainage and footpath improvements along with an upgrade of the traffic signals, lighting and signage.”

The intersection improvements will also benefit larger freight movers negotiating the right hand turn.

Works are scheduled to start on Sunday, 21 March and be completed in early May. Crews will work overnight from 9:00pm to 5:00am Sunday to Thursday.

“By working at night we can minimise disruption for daytime motorists and freight movers. We know this is a busy interchange and we thank people for their patience and understanding while we make improvements that will benefit all road users,” says Andrea Williamson.

During the night works there will be a reduced speed limit through the interchange and traffic management around the work area. The normal operation of the interchange and its permanent speed limit will be restored for daytime use at the end of each work night.

“Safety is our priority, so we ask all motorists to keep to the speed limit and watch out for our crews on the road. We want everyone to go home safely at the end of the shift.”

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url