Comments Off on Relevance Of Labour MP’s Comments In Christchurch Earthquake Opinion Article

Press Release – David Lynch Advocate – CTV Families Group

It seems rather unusual that the author of the Stuff opinion piece “Christchurch was not always given the support needed to rebuild and cope” considered it was appropriate to interview Arena Williams, Labour MP Manurewa.

In her closing remarks in the article, Ms. Williams says:

“I just hope we’ve learned too, that it’s okay to ask for help.

And if government can learn anything from these events, it’s that a strong recovery requires public trust – you must take the people with you.”

Sadly, given her remarks, it would appear that Ms. Williams is apparently unaware of the CTV Families Group’s ten years of injustice and mistreatment, and why they feel so horribly let down by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Government.

In spite of this, the CTV Families Group will not be silenced, and will continue their pursuit for Justice, Accountability, Closure and to ensure Lessons Learned.

