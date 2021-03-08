RANZCOG Supports Calls For A National Women’s Health Strategy

Press Release – RANZCOG

The peak body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia welcomes and supports the Gender Justice Collective’s demand for a National Women’s Health Strategy.

Dr Celia Devenish, Chair of Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), said: “We support calls to improve health outcomes for all women and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand, particularly those at greatest risk of poor health, and developing a strategy that provides a sense of direction and outlines measurable goals is a key part of that.”

“RANZCOG has long called on governments to address gaps in women’s health services and ensure quality and equitable care is provided to all who need it.

“Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku is currently planning to hold a women’s health forum later this year, and would welcome involvement of the Government, the Gender Justice Collective and other stakeholders at this event to begin the outline of a draft strategy.”

Auckland-based obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Gill Gibson, who is also a RANZCOG Board Director, said: “Developing a strategy is vital as it will provide an important opportunity to develop a genuinely holistic policy framework that that recognises and values all models of care.”

“Everyone’s voice must be heard to help identify the most pressing challenges while encouraging collaboration and partnerships to deliver effective change.”

“RANZCOG’s Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku looks forward to working with the Government in discussing and implementing strategies for improving women’s health.”

