Police Update On Bucklands Beach Serious Crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Inspector Kay Lane, Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager:

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a serious crash outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach on Tuesday morning.

The young girl who was taken to Starship Hospital remains in a critical condition.

This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time.

A 77-year-old man has been forbidden to drive by Police following the incident.

Any further decisions around his eligibility for driving will be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make.

Our investigation remains ongoing at this time and is still in its early phases.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url