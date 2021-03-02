on Police Pleased Overall With Compliance In Auckland Under Alert Level 3

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are pleased with the compliance of motorists as officers continue to stop and question vehicles at 10 checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Official figures measured between 6am on Sunday 28th February and 3.30pm on Monday 1st March reveal 38,997 vehicles were stopped at these checkpoints.

A total of 583 vehicles have been turned away – 293 at the Northern checkpoints and 290 at the Southern checkpoints.

Overall, motorists are complying with the current Alert Level 3 restrictions in place for Auckland which only permits essential travel in, out and through the region.

Delays at both the Northern and Southern checkpoints have been minimal since Monday.

Police appreciate the co-operation of the public and we reiterate that those travelling through checkpoints need to make sure they have the correct documentation or, if required, have applied for an exemption.

More information is available on the Covid-19 website (covid19.govt.nz).

Police are continuing to carry out visibility patrols across Tāmaki Makaurau reminding the public of the restrictions in place under Alert Level 3 and reminding people that for anyone feeling unwell, they should stay at home and contact their local GP or Healthline (0800 611 116).

With Auckland currently at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2, Police will continue to follow up enquiries into reports of alert level breaches and take appropriate action where necessary.

It’s important that everyone does their part to reduce the risk of community transmission and abide by the restrictions in place.

Police are aware of one incident where a warning has been given in relation to a breach of restrictions.

On Sunday, Police received reports that a group of people had gathered at a property in Mangere East for a church service, involving multiple persons who did not reside at the address.

A man was spoken to at the address around the risks to the public created by those who are not following the restrictions in place and he was issued with a written warning in relation to this breach.

Anyone with information about possible breaches of alert level restrictions can report it online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

