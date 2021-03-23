Police Issue Warning Following Series Of Motorbike Crashes

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police are urging motorbike riders to slow down and drive safely, following a spate of fatal and serious injury crashes this year.

So far in 2021, there has sadly been five fatal crashes in the Counties Manukau District, three of which involved motorbikes.

There have also been a number of crashes where motorbike riders have been seriously injured.

Senior Sergeant Jonathon Chappell says the district’s Serious Crash Unit has attended eight motorbike crashes since January, many of which were completely avoidable.

“We are asking all road users, whether in vehicles or on motorbikes, to take stock of these sombre statistics,” he says.

“One death on our roads is one too many, and yet we are seeing people continuing to put themselves and others at risk through their driving and riding behaviours on our roads.”

Senior Sergeant Chappell is urging motorists, including motorbike riders, to ensure they are fully concentrating while driving or riding, are prepared for the unexpected, and are obeying all road rules and ensuring they stick to the speed limit.

In some of the recent crashes, poor decision making such as overtaking on double yellow lines or in dangerous areas, along with excess speed, have been a factor.

“We want all road users to stop and think and ensure they are doing everything in their powers to make sure they are keeping themselves and others safe on the roads.”

