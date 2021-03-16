Parliament: Oral Questions – 16 March 2021
Press Release – Office of the Clerk
Questions to Ministers
- Dr SHANE RETI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?
- ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to Government initiatives to support training and apprenticeships?
- JAN LOGIE to the Minister for ACC: Will she direct ACC to ensure all survivors, including families and witnesses, of the tragic terrorist attack on 15 March 2019 can access ACC support?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Has he asked Treasury for advice on the economic cost to New Zealand of not opening a trans-Tasman travel bubble; if so, what is the estimated cost per day?
- TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made about the social work profession?
- DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the land at Ihumātao?
- CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Is New Zealand still negotiating a joint decision-making framework with Australia regarding the proposed trans-Tasman safe travel zone; if so, what remaining issues, if any, are being discussed in the negotiations?
- IBRAHIM OMER to the Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques: What recent announcements has he made regarding ongoing work with survivors of the 15 March 2019 mosque attacks?
- Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: What advice, if any, has he received on the forecast benefit of a trans-Tasman travel bubble on tourism businesses in New Zealand, and by what date does he expect a trans-Tasman bubble to be in place?
- SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcement has he made about investment in Auckland transport?
- ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his statement, “many members in this House will know just how much demand there is on managed isolation”; if so, what advice, if any, has he received that improving utilisation of managed isolation and quarantine capacity could support the reunification of split migrant families?
- RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements has she made regarding Jobs for Nature projects in South Westland?
