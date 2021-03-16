Parliament: Oral Questions – 16 March 2021

Questions to Ministers

  1. Dr SHANE RETI to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

  2. ANGELA ROBERTS to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to Government initiatives to support training and apprenticeships?
  3. JAN LOGIE to the Minister for ACC: Will she direct ACC to ensure all survivors, including families and witnesses, of the tragic terrorist attack on 15 March 2019 can access ACC support?
  4. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Has he asked Treasury for advice on the economic cost to New Zealand of not opening a trans-Tasman travel bubble; if so, what is the estimated cost per day?
  5. TERISA NGOBI to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What announcements has she made about the social work profession?
  6. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions in relation to the land at Ihumātao?
  7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: Is New Zealand still negotiating a joint decision-making framework with Australia regarding the proposed trans-Tasman safe travel zone; if so, what remaining issues, if any, are being discussed in the negotiations?
  8. IBRAHIM OMER to the Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques: What recent announcements has he made regarding ongoing work with survivors of the 15 March 2019 mosque attacks?
  9. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Tourism: What advice, if any, has he received on the forecast benefit of a trans-Tasman travel bubble on tourism businesses in New Zealand, and by what date does he expect a trans-Tasman bubble to be in place?
  10. SHANAN HALBERT to the Minister of Transport: What recent announcement has he made about investment in Auckland transport?
  11. ERICA STANFORD to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his statement, “many members in this House will know just how much demand there is on managed isolation”; if so, what advice, if any, has he received that improving utilisation of managed isolation and quarantine capacity could support the reunification of split migrant families?
  12. RACHEL BROOKING to the Minister of Conservation: What recent announcements has she made regarding Jobs for Nature projects in South Westland?

